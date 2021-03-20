Britney Spears’ Mom Encourages Her To Sing Again With Throwback Performance Video

Britney Spears is taking a trip down memory lane.

On Friday, the superstar posted a throwback video of herself performing The Jets’ “You Got It All” as a teenager and revealed that her mother, Lynne Spears, stumbled upon the vintage clip and passed it along with a note of encouragement.

“Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing 🎶😂🙈🎤 !!!! She said ‘You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!’” Britney wrote in her Instagram caption. “I’ve actually never watched this performance … it’s definitely from a while ago !!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone … mostly I just remember saying “WOW Singapore” 🇸🇬😍!!!!!”

Thousands of fans and fellow celebrities flocked to the comment section to agree with Lynne, sharing support for Britney and echoing hopes for her to showcase her talent again.

Britney last appeared onstage in late 2018 and announced weeks later that she was canceling her planned “Britney: Domination” Las Vegas residency amid father Jamie Spears’ health struggles at the time. Jamie has been conservator of Britney’s estate since 2008 and the ongoing legal saga was a focal point in the bombshell New York Times documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

The series has sparked further interest in the #FreeBritney movement and the pop princess herself appeared to address the conversation in another nostalgic post last month, telling fans that there’s always more going on than what’s presented to the public.

“I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!” she wrote, captioning a video of herself performing her hit “Toxic” three years ago. “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!!”

Earlier this week, Britney was spotted out and about for the first time since “Framing Britney Spears” was released. The 39-year-old grabbed lunch with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and 14-year-old son, Jayden James Federline, near her home in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

