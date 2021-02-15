Britney Spears Gets Sweet Valentine’s Day Note From Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is getting all the love from boyfriend Sam Asghari this Valentine’s Day.

The pop singer got a sweet tribute from the 27-year-old personal trainer on Instagram for the special day.

“After chocolate 🍫 I’m her favorite 😂 happy chocolate Day lioness ❤️ #myvalentine,” he captioned a photo of the couple hiking.

Sam recently shared that he is ready for a ” normal, amazing future” with Britney.

The actor spoke out about the singer after The New York Times’ documentary “Framing Britney Spears” raised questions about her conservatorship.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” Sam told People.

Adding, “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

But shortly after making his statement … The model, who first met the pop star on the set of her 2016 “slumber party” music video, took to his Instagram story to slam Britney’s father Jamie Spears over her conservatorship, which he has been involved in for the last 13 years.

“Now it’s important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way. In my opinion Jamie is a total d**k. I won’t be going into details because I’ve always respected our privacy but at the same time I didn’t come to this country to not be able to express my opinion and freedom,” he said.

The unauthorized project, which is now streaming on Hulu, explores the Britney’s meteoric rise to fame amid nonstop media scrutiny and harassment, as well as her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father, Jamie Spears.

Her father was overruled by a judge last week after raising objections to the joint co-conservatorship of her sister’s estate with Bessemer Trust.

In November 2020, Judge Brenda Penny appointed Bessemer as co-conservator at the singer’s request. But the court battle continued on Thursday, Feb. 11 as Jamie’s attorney argued that the order improperly reduced his power of his daughter’s estate and finances.

Those objections were denied by the judge. Jamie and Bessemer Trust are now expected to work together on a budget and investment proposal for Britney’s estate following the hearing.

