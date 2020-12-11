Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys Collab On New Song ‘Matches’

The dream collaboration for 90s’ music fans everywhere has happened!

Britney Spears just dropped her new single “Matches” featuring the Backstreet Boys.

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now!!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now!” she tweeted.

“Matches” 🔥 featuring my friends @backstreetboys is out now !!!! I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together 🙊 !!!! You can also listen to Glory Deluxe everywhere now !!!! https://t.co/XGUlxHtdN6https://t.co/IuBZXNzcX1 pic.twitter.com/fsbDPPN0EC — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 11, 2020

She also shared a sultry photo of artwork for the latest music of herself wearing a barely there monokini on a desert being held by chains.

Backstreet Boys also shared the song writing on Twitter, “What a GLORIOUS day it is… we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here!”

What a GLORIOUS day it is… we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day!! #BritneyXBackstreet is finally here! #Matches is out now on @britneyspears’ Glory Deluxe 🔥 https://t.co/Yhh6X3aH0P pic.twitter.com/bsE6CFGSCS — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) December 11, 2020

The pop diva has been busy creating new music. Just last week she released “Swimming in the Stars,” which was also featured on the LP that she originally dropped in 2016.

“Swimming in the Stars” is available to download/stream everywhere now!! 🌟 Listen here: https://t.co/PkR1K19DJF pic.twitter.com/s2FumjEM8B — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) December 3, 2020

Britney just celebrated her 39th birthday on December 2nd with her longtime love Sam Asghari.

Sam shared a video of Britney’s incredible birthday spread – fruit, flowers, balloons and a cake iced with the words, “Happy birthday my queen” – which was set up in front of a seaside view at sunset. “Happy Birthday to my Lioness,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

