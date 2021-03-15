‘Bridgerton’ Star Luke Newton Gives Sneak Peek Of Season 2 In Behind-The-Scenes Photos

Buckle up, “Bridgerton” fans: season 2 is in production!

Luke Newton, who portrays Colin Bridgerton on the smash-hit Netflix series, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes photos of the new season.

“The boys are back in town,” he wrote alongside a series of photos with his on-screen brothers, Jonathan Bailey and Luke Thompson.

In one photo, Newton is seen mounted on horseback with Thompson. In another, Bailey and Thompson relax in costume off-set.

Season 2 is already shaping up to be as steamy and action-packed as the first season: “Sex Education” star Simone Ashley is set to play Kate, who is the love interest of Bailey’s character Anthony. It will largely mirror the plot of book two in Julia Quinn’s book series that follows stories from each of the Bridgerton family member’s journey to finding love.

In January, Deadline reported that the regency-era series was watched by 82 million households worldwide, smashing records and making it Netflix’s biggest series ever.

Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, who portray Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings in the breakout drama, dished to Access Daily hosts Kit Joover and Scott Evans about the strong female characters, extravagant costumes and fun songs, as well as why diversity on the show is so important. Plus, Regé-Jean playfully shuts down speculation about any cast members taking their romances offscreen!

— by Katcy Stephan