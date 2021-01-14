‘Bridgerton’ Got Turned Into A Musical On TikTok & Fans Are Obsessed

Lady Whistledown would approve, indeed!

Songwriter and TikTok star Abigail Barlow has fans of “Bridgerton” stunned after she created original songs for an imagined musical of the hit Netflix series.

One song she posted was from the protagonist Daphne Bridgerton’s POV and features very on point lyrics.

“If this is what you call a honeymoon / Pacing around our separate rooms / Running from our elaborate ruse / We’re doomed / Please forgive me your grace / Can’t even look me in the face,” she sings in the video that boasts a million views.

She also shared a song from the POV of Penelope Featherington and another from Simon Hasting’s POV.

Netflix was impressed by the musical and took to social media to react.

“Absolutely blown away by the Bridgerton musical playing out on TikTok. Standing ovation for @abigailbarloww & @nick_t_daly,” the streaming service tweeted sharing a video of a duet of one of Abigail’s videos.

After the videos went viral Abigail shared another update on TikTok saying she’s thankful for people being so invested in her songs.

“First of all, I just want to say thank you so much for being so invested in the Bridgerton musical. It was a fun idea I had and now it could possibly be a full-length project that I share with you guys, so. You guys have given me a lot to work on and I’m so excited,” she said.

She continued, saying she plans to most likely make it into a concept album

“It’ll probably end up being a concept album. That maybe, possibly for pitch when theaters open back up. Who knows? I’m writing something new every day, keep checking in,” she said.

“Bridgerton” is streaming on Netflix now.

— Stephanie Swaim