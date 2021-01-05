Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Vacation At Same Place He Married Megan Fox

Things seem to be heating up between suspected new couple Brian Austin Green and “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Sharna Burgess.

In photos obtained by E! News, the couple can be seen showing off some major PDA while on their Hawaii beach vacation.

“They stayed at the Four Seasons, the same place Brian got married to Megan [Fox],” a source tells E! News. “They had a great time on the island.”

The E! news report adds, “They spent a lot of time by the pool and beach, where they kissed, hugged and walked around holding hands. They watched the sunset several times and also the sunrise.”

The 47-year-old actor and pro dancer were spotted at the end of December in photos obtained by the Daily Mail at Los Angeles airport together dancing to Christmas music while waiting on-line to purchase food.

The duo then boarded a flight together to an unknown destination, according to the report.

While neither one has confirmed their romance or shared any photos yet on social media, Sharna did reveal that she was in a new relationship recently.

“I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet,” the Australian dancer told Us Weekly.

Adding, “How funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic?”

The “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star filed for divorce from estranged wife Megan Fox the day before Thanksgiving and requested joint legal and physical custody of their three children, according to a court filing obtained by Access Hollywood.

Megan filed her own divorce petition on the same day and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause of their split.

In May, Brian revealed on his own podcast that he and his longtime love had decided to part ways after nearly a decade of marriage.

Brian and Megan first met back on the set of “Hope & Faith” in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 30. After years of off-and-on dating and a broken engagement, the pair got married in 2010.

The “Jennifer’s Body” star filed for divorce five years later in 2015, but she and Brian later reconciled before welcoming their youngest child Journey.

They share three children together Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.