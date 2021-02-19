Brandy and Monica Recreate ‘The Boy Is Mine’ On TikTok 23 Years After Song’s Release

23 years after the release of Brandy and Monica’s hit “The Boy Is Mine” the singers have reunited to surprise fans on TikTok.

There have been rumors that the duo had a long-lasting feud but it appears from this fun video that any bad blood between them is long gone.

Brady, wearing a black turtleneck and matching fedora starts the song with the signature lyric, “Excuse me, can I please talk to you for a minute?” before snapping her fingers.

Monica who is wearing a fluffy white bathroom with the letter “M” embroidered on it continues with the intro of the song.

Brady posted the clip on TikTok, captioning it with, “Love you Mo. This was fun.”

The singer also gave credit to her 18-year-old daughter Sy’rai Smith for helping her get ready for the video, writing, “@syraismith got me together.”

Brandy and Monica were in the same room for the first time in nearly a decade in August during Timbaland and Swiz Beatz’s “Verzuz” battle. They were also surprised with a special video message from Vice President Kamala Harris.

