Bow Wow Reacts To Backlash For Performing At Crowded Club Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bow Wow has spoken out following a controversial performance.

The rapper took the stage at a crowded club in Houston on Friday night and the event drew backlash on social media for apparently failing to follow social distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A video circulated on Twitter over the weekend showing the largely maskless audience singing along and dancing in close proximity as Bow Wow performed his 2005 hit “Like You.” Bow Wow was also not wearing a mask in the clip and he reportedly responded to the criticism in a series of now-deleted tweets on Saturday.

Bow Wow got the club packed in Houston pic.twitter.com/iY83PSA5J3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) January 16, 2021

“Man i been hosting parties all last year. I wore my mask in the club. I cant host with that thing on,” he wrote, per screenshots published by Buzzfeed.

The 33-year-old went on to explain that he was only barefaced while delivering vocals and had adhered to standard precautions beforehand.

“I promise my mask i wore in the club up until i got on the mic. That simple. Keep sanitizer on me at all times,” he added.

Many Twitter users took issue with the concert and shared their objections online, with the now-viral video also catching celebrities’ attention.

“I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow,” Zach Braff tweeted.

I thought about it and have decided I’m not willing to die for Bow Wow. https://t.co/xuPxBKKB1X — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 16, 2021

Bow Wow reportedly went on to point out the differing rules from state to state as one reason he believes some people may have had stronger reactions than others did.

“Man Texas is open. Atl is open. I cant help I live in a city where we been open since last spring,” he wrote.

The actor and reality TV alum also sided with one fan who expressed their frustration with continued lockdown procedures as the pandemic enters its second year.

“Can I just say we getting tired of this covid bulls***, people need to and wanna get out of the house,” to which Bow Wow responded, “Agreed.”

As of Sunday, all of the hip-hop star’s posts on the topic had been removed and he has yet to issue further public response or clarification.

— Erin Biglow