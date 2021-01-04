Bond Girl and ‘That ‘70s Show’ Star Tanya Roberts Dead at 65

Tanya Roberts who was best known as a Bond girl and star of “That ‘70s Show” has died at 65.

The actress collapsed after returning home from a Christmas Eve walk with her dogs and was put on a ventilator at the hospital but never recovered, Tanya’s rep told TMZ.

The report adds that her death was not related to Covid-19 and according to TMZ she appeared to be healthy in the days leading up to her collapse.

Tanya was a classic 80s’ star adored by many. After breaking into the industry as a model she appeared in many TV pilots and fantasy films. Her most memorable role was in the 1985 James Bond flick, “A View to Kill” as Bond girl, Stacey Sutton. She starred alongside Roger Moore in his last role as the iconic British spy.

She also played Julie Rogers, who helped the Angels solve crimes in a last season of “Charlie’s Angels” in 1980.

More recently, the actress had a recurring role as Midge Pinciotti on “That ’70s Show.”

Tanya is survived by her husband Lance and her sister Barbara Chase.