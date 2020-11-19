Bobby Brown Jr.’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Death: ‘I Lost My Soul Mate’

Bobby Brown Jr.’s girlfriend is mourning the loss of her “soul mate” just hours after he was found dead.

The 28-year-old, who is one of Bobby Brown’s seven children, was found in his Los Angeles home on Nov. 18. No cause of death has been revealed, according to TMZ.

Anna Reed, 22, who had been dating the late aspiring musician tweeted, “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate”.

The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soul mate🥺 — babiblu🖤 (@AnnaReed1998) November 19, 2020

Bobby Junior was the singer’s youngest child with his former love Kim Ward. He was following in his father’s footsteps as a musician, and Bobby senior frequently called him his “mini me” on Instagram.

His passing comes days before what would have been his twenty ninth birthday … in the wake of the sad news, his half-brother Landon shared a touching social media post that read, “I love you forever king.”

The Brown family has sadly faced many losses over the years. Bobby Brown’s daughter with Whitney Houston, Bobbi Kristina Brown died on July 26, 2015, after months on life support. She was found unconscious and unresponsive with drugs in her system in a bathtub in the townhouse she shared with boyfriend Nick Gordon. He died from a heroin overdose on January 1, 2020, according to the medical examiners office.

Bobby Brown’s late wife Whitney Houston died in a bathtub of the Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 11, 2012 at 48. Authorities called her death an accidental drowning, complicated by heart disease and cocaine use. She had been planning a comeback at the time, including a starring role in the remake of the film “Sparkle.”

