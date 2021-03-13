Blake Lively Jokes Ryan Reynolds ‘Didn’t Invite’ Her To Set For Brad Pitt’s ‘Deadpool 2’ Cameo

Does any celebrity couple troll each other better than Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds?

The actress proved once again that she and her husband love showing off their sense of humor – and this time, Brad Pitt was involved! Blake jokingly called out Ryan for failing to give her the memo when Brad filmed his cameo for 2018’s “Deadpool 2.”

It all started on Friday when the Cinephile Club’s Instagram page posted a behind-the-scenes peek at Brad shooting his brief but memorable scene as Vanisher for the superhero sequel.



The outlet shared a fun fact in its caption about the Oscar winner reportedly requesting that Ryan only pay him with a cup of coffee for his efforts, and Blake couldn’t help but share her thoughts on the matter.

“Weird… My husband didn’t invite me to set that day,” she wrote.

Fans went understandably wild for Blake’s one-liner, which was pinned to the top of the comment section.

It’s not the first time the 33-year-old has shared her fondness for Brad. Back in 2008, she referenced the superstar in an interview with Cosmopolitan and teased that she had a vision for their future together.

“I’ve kissed just three people in my life, other than stuff that I’ve done for TV or movies. I know—I’m weird! I hope Brad Pitt doesn’t hear this. He’s never going to want to marry me!” she said at the time.

Though Blake and Brad may not have crossed paths the way she once hoped they would, things obviously worked out for the “Gossip Girl” alum. She and Ryan tied the knot in 2012 and share three daughters.

Ryan previously explained how he got Brad on board for “Deadpool 2” and admitted he was pleasantly surprised when the Hollywood icon was game from the start.

“I wrote him a very thoughtful letter as to why I think this would be really fun, and funny, and would require no more than seven minutes of your time,” Ryan told Entertainment Weekly in 2018. “Somehow the answer was yes. He said, ‘I’d like to be paid in a Starbucks coffee.’ I said, ‘You mean the franchise or just like one individual beverage? Because the latter I can do.'”

— Erin Biglow