Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Donate Another $1 Million To Food Banks

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are giving back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple donated $500,000 to both Feeding America and Food Banks Canada in a gesture which was revealed on each organization’s social media.

Feeding America tweeted “Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country.”

Their post also included a statement from Blake & Ryan, reading, “We are honored and privileged to be able to continue our support of Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. We know the struggles so many of our neighbors faced last year are not over, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help facilitate the important work of food banks across the US and Canada to be able to provide nourishing meals to people in need.”

Food Banks Canada poked fun at Ryan’s long-standing “feud” with Hugh Jackman in their post, writing, “Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds! You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉(sorry, Hugh Jackman).”

Both posts acknowledged that this was the second time the couple made a generous donation—they previously gave $1 million to the two organizations back in spring 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.