Bindi Irwin Says She’s ‘Patiently Waiting For Gorgeous Daughter To Arrive’

Bindi Irwin is ready for motherhood and 2021!

The “Crikey! It’s The Irwins” star shared a lengthy post on her Instagram on Thursday in honor of the upcoming year and reflected on the highs and lows of the past. The year brought many happy memories for Bindi as she married her love, Chandler Powell, and announced that they were expecting their baby girl, but it also brought difficulties as she and her family faced the pandemic and Australia Wildfires.

“2020 – Words seem to fall short when trying to describe this year. I wanted to share a recap on what the year held for us on a personal level. I hope maybe you’ll do the same. I feel like the best way to look forward is to also be reminded of all that has happened to bring you to this very moment. For us, this year was filled with both tremendous joy and heartbreaking loss,” Bindi began.

“Our Wildlife Hospital was the busiest it’s ever been due to the Australian bushfires that raged across the country. We worked hard to send support to the front lines of destruction. We have now treated over 100,000 patients since our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital opened. This year marked Australia Zoo’s 50th birthday and for the first time in our history we had to close our gates to guests for 78 days due to the pandemic. Our animal food bills alone are about $80,000 per week and we spent our days trying to keep our team and family of animals safe,” she added.

“Every moment of every day the question of when or if we would recover burned in the back of our minds. However, we were reminded that there is always hope on the horizon. Things turned around in Australia and we were able to open our doors once again to people needing a safe haven of gardens and wildlife. Our conservation work continued to go from strength to strength, supporting species protection around the world,” she continued.

“Chandler and I got married and as a family we filmed season 3 of ‘Crikey It’s The Irwins’ which will be airing on Animal Planet next year. Now, we are patiently waiting for our gorgeous daughter to arrive. She’s the light of our lives. 💛 I hope this next year brings some peace and we find a way to come together as a society. Please remember to be kind to one another and find happiness in even the smallest of things. Thank you for your amazing support and I’ll see you in 2021,” Bindi concluded.

She and Chandler haven’t been shy about how much they’re looking forward to becoming parents. Earlier this week Bindi shared how much gratitude she has for her husband in this incredible year.

“ I wanted to write a message of gratitude for my husband. Over 7 years ago I fell in love with his kind heart and smile that lights up the world. In 2021, I will get to watch this incredible man also become the most amazing father to our beautiful daughter. The love I have for my family is infinite. ❤️,” she captioned the snap.

Bindi is 27 weeks along now and is expected to give birth to her daughter in early spring of 2021.