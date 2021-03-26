Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations to new parents Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell!

The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on Instagram with a sweet family photo and shared that her name is Grace Warrior Irwin Powell.

Grace was born on March 25, the couple’s wedding anniversary, weighing 7 pounds and 7 ounces. “Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” Bindi wrote on Instagram.

The new mom also explained the meaning behind her baby girl’s name, which includes a tribute to her late father Steve Irwin.

She wrote, “Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.”

“There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed,” she added.

Chandler also shared the same photo, calling his daughter’s arrival the “best moment of my life” and looking forward to her life.

“After waiting for you to arrive for the last 9 months, finally meeting you has been the best moment of my life. You have a big life ahead of you and no matter what, you will be surrounded by a whole lot of love,” Chandler wrote. “Thank you for gracing your beautiful mother and me on our wedding anniversary, so excited to have you home.”

Earlier this month, the couple gushed about their baby for International Women’s Day.

“’Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.’ #InternationalWomensDay,” she wrote.

Her husband also posted, “This #InternationalWomensDay and every day I’m thankful for the amazing women in my life. My beautiful wife, mom and mum-in-law are incredible. This year @bindisueirwin and I are also celebrating our gorgeous daughter who will be arriving soon.”

