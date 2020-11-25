Bill Murray Mourns Death of Brother Ed Who Inspired ‘Caddyshack’

Billy Murray shared the sad news that his brother Ed passed away.

The actor shared the news on his William Murray golf clothing line’s Instagram page writing, “It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of the legend Ed Murray.”

“It was Ed who introduced the Murray family to this wonderful game of golf—by way of caddying at Indian Hills Country Club—at the age of 10, no less. (They don’t make ‘em like that anymore.),” he wrote.

Ed who was one of the star’s eight siblings was the inspiration behind his iconic film “Caddyshack.”

“Ed was the recipient of the Evans Scholarship back in 1963, while attending Northwestern University—a scholarship awarded to golf caddies—a family storyline which served as inspiration for the Danny Noonan character in ‘Caddyshack’ when Brian Doyle-Murray co-wrote that iconic screenplay,” the post continued.

The 1980 film starred Bill Murray, Michael O’Keefe, Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield and Ted Knight. Ed got a special shout out in the credits and also appeared in the 2009 documentary, “Caddyshack: The Inside Story.”

“It was an honor for all of us to get to know Ed and to spend time with him over the past half decade as we’ve built this brand with the Murray family—and his loss is a hole that will never be filled.”

The announcement on Instagram also included many photos of the Murray siblings spending time together on the golf course. Ed loved golf and enjoyed sharing his favorite pastime with his siblings.