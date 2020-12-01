‘Big Bang Theory’ Star Johnny Galecki and Girlfriend Alaina Meyer Split

“Big Bang Theory” star Johnny Galecki and girlfriend Alania Meyer are no longer together, according to People.

The couple who were together for two years and share son Avery together are co-parenting their little boy, sources told the publication.

Johnny and Alaina began dating in 2018 and welcomed Avery in December 2019.

“With full and grateful hearts we welcome our beautiful Avery into this incredible world. Thank you for all of your love and support,” Johnny wrote alongside a photo of the proud parents holding hands with their newborn.

In May 2019 the couple announced they were expecting their first child.

“We are absolutely over the moon to announce that we will soon be welcoming a little one into this crazy and wonderful world,” they told People at the time. “There truly is love out there for all. We hope ours is the ember of yours, as we feel yours is the ember of ours.”

Alaina shared the last photo of the couple together on Instagram in April 2020 for Easter.

“Happy belated Easter, from us, to you,” she captioned photos of the family of three.

The couple made their debut in September 2018 when he shared a romantic snap staring in the eyes of Alaina from their date night. He wrote, “Last night was wonderful. Thank you” he captioned the sweet photo.

Johnny formerly dated Kaley Cuoco, his “Big Bang Theory” costar for two years from 2008 to 2010.

