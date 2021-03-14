Beyoncé’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Wins First Grammy At 9 Years Old

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s family has another Grammy winner.

The powerhouse couple’s oldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, took home “Best Music Video” honors alongside Bey for her appearance in the superstar’s “Brown Skin Girl,” making her the second-youngest recipient in Grammy history at 9 years old. Leah Peasall won at age 8 for her contribution to the “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” soundtrack in 2001.

Blue has previously won a BET Award, Soul Train Music Award, and NAACP Image Award for “Brown Skin Girl.” She not only joined her famous mom in the acclaimed video but also wrote a verse for the song and contributed vocals.

Beyoncé previously gushed over her mini-me’s budding talent, telling British Vogue in November, “When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s too much sweetness. she melts my heart.”

In addition to her Grammy win for “Brown Skin Girl,” Bey was recognized for her contribution to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” The track won Best Rap Performance, marking the hip-hop breakout’s first Grammy and bringing Beyoncé one step closer to becoming the most-awarded female artist in the awards’ history.

Other early A-list winners included Billie Eilish, whose title song from the delayed James Bond film “No Time To Die” won Best Song Written For Visual Media. Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” was also named Best Christian Contemporary Music Album, John Legend won Best R&B Album for his LP “Bigger Love,” and Tiffany Haddish’s “Black Mitzvah” took home Best Comedy Album honors. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga also won Best Pop Duo/Group performance for their duet “Rain on Me.”

— Erin Biglow