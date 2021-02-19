Beyoncé Offering Relief and Financial Assistance To Texans Affected By Winter Storms

Beyoncé is giving back to her home state of Texas as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc.

The “Formation” singer’s BeyGOOD Foundation tweeted a statement on Thursday indicating that they would be providing assistance to those in need: “BeyGOOD and Adidas are working with Bread of Life to bring urgent relief to those suffering as a result of the winter storms. If you are in Texas, or any state affected by these storms, you can apply for assistance at https://breadoflifeinc.org/disasterrelief/.”

Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance.

We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm. pic.twitter.com/Tqpf7kxmij — BeyGOOD (@BeyGood) February 19, 2021

Beyoncé’s website was updated with the same message.

Those affected could apply for up to $1,000 in assistance. It appears this was very popular, as the site has now closed the application process. “Due to the overwhelming response, emphasizing the tremendous need, the first round of applications have been received and are now being reviewed for immediate assistance,” the site reads. “We are closing the application process, while we work diligently to help the most needy in the wake of the winter storm.”

According to NBC News, over 14 million Texans were under boil water orders, and nearly 200,000 are still without power.