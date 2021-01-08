Beyoncé Offering $5,000 Grants For Housing Assistance Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Beyoncé is once again helping those in need through her BeyGOOD foundation.

The singer teamed up with the NAACP to offer housing assistance grants to those struggling amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

BeyGood Foundation shared a statement on Thursday, writing, “Housing assistance is here. Online applications start today for those impacted by the housing crisis caused by the pandemic. Go to @naacp.org for more info and to apply for the $5K grants.”

“The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19. We are honored to partner with BeyGOOD to provide financial support to families or individuals who are facing eviction and/or foreclosure. The BeyGOOD Impact Fund will provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments,” a note read on the NAACP website where the applications are now available.

The non-profit announced the housing assistance program initiative in December on their Instagram page.

“This holiday season while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.”

Last year, Beyoncé launched the BeyGOOD Small Business Impact Fund to help those struggling during the pandemic. The organization has helped to support 715 small black-owned businesses.

In June, Beyoncé was honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 2020 BET Awards with a moving introduction by Michelle Obama.

The 21-time Grammy winner accepted the award with a prerecorded speech urging everyone to get out and vote. Beyoncé dedicated her award to her “brothers and sisters out there inspiring me, marching and fighting for change.”

“Your voices are being heard, and you are proving to our ancestors at their struggles were not in vain. Now, we have one more thing we need to do to walk in our true power and that is to vote. I’m encouraging you to continue to take action, continue to change and dismantle a racist and unequal system. We have to continue to do this together, continue to fight for each other and lift each other up because there are people banking on us staying at home during local elections in primaries happening in states across the country,” Beyoncé said.

Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD initiative teamed up with her mom Tina Knowles to help Black communities in Houston with mobile COVID-19 testing. Her organization has launched scholarships for students at historically Black colleges and universities, partnered with UNICEF to provide clean water and sanitation to the East African country Burundi. She has also launched BeyGOOD’s Black Business Impact Fund.