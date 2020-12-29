Beyoncé Gifts Her ‘Girls’ With Unique Necklace To End 2020

Beyoncé has apparently had enough of 2020.

The singer shared how she’s feeling at the end of the year by gifting her “girls” a present that sums it all up.

Beyoncé’s cousin Angie Beyince revealed a photo of the necklace she received from the superstar on Monday. It shows a gold bling necklace which spells out “2020” in the shape of a hand with the middle finger sticking up.

“Beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace. “🖕2020 “ It’s a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one,” Angie wrote alongside the photo. “When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world”

Even though many people are over 2020 and ready to move on to 2021. Beyoncé accomplished quite a bit this year even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic.

She released “Black Is King” on Disney+ which earned tons of praise from people all over the world. The 39-year-old also nabbed nine 2021 Grammy Award nominations without even releasing a studio album. She also launched a new Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 collaboration.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy is also following in her famous mama’s footsteps. She secured yet another Grammy nomination in 2020 for her “Brown Skin Girl” music video – which features her 8-year-old daughter. The original nomination just had Queen Bey as the nominee, but the Grammy’s website now shows that Blue Ivy and Wizkid have also been included for the music video as featured artists.

