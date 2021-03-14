Beyoncé Becomes Most Awarded Female Artist In Grammy History With 28th Win

Beyoncé is making history at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Queen Bey won her 28th Grammy Award on Sunday night and became the most award-winning female artist in the award show’s 63-year history. The record was previously held by Alison Krauss who had 27 Grammy award wins.

Beyonce scooped up two awards on Sunday night which clinched her the record. She won a Grammy for her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion for their remix of “Savage” and then went on to snag her second award of the evening for Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.”

Beyoncé’s historic win got the seal of approval from all in the room – the intimate crowd gave her a standing ovation, and Taylor Swift could barely contain her excitement. Taylor was spotted fangirling over the pop star’s legendary achievement and clapping with a ton of enthusiasm.

“As an artist I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times and it’s been such a difficult time. So I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming,” Beyoncé began her acceptance speech.

Beyoncé also paid tribute to her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue, Rumi and Sir. And then the proud mama gave a special shoutout to her 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, who became a Grammy winner earlier in the evening just like her mama. The duo won best music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” which Blue is a featured artist on.

“It’s such a magical night, thank you so much. I know my daughter is watching,” Bey said. “Two daughters and my son, they’re all watching. Blue, congratulations, she won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommy’s. Y’all are my babies, and I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock.”

The history-making singer has been nominated for 79 Grammy Awards throughout her career.

