Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Split After Nearly A Year

It’s over for Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Ben, 48, and Ana, 32, have called it quits after dating for nearly a year, a source told Access Hollywood.

Ben is no longer dating Ana,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn’t want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles.”

“This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable,” another source close to Affleck and de Armas told PEOPLE. “They are in different points in their lives and there is deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he’s a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives.”

The duo first sparked romance rumors last years after meeting on the New Orleans set of their upcoming thriller, “Deep Water in New Orleans.” Shortly after, the couple was spotted soaking up some fun in Ana’s native, Cuba. In March, the duo then jetted off to Costa Rica where Ana shared a slew of beachside snaps, which were revealed to have been taken by Ben.

The pair went Instagram official on Ana’s birthday in April, where they celebrated with a party just the two of them at a remote location in Joshua Tree. In a slew of snaps from the weekend, Ben can be seen taking selfies with Ana and also capturing her ringing in her birthday and blowing out candles.

Access Hollywood has reached out to reps for the couple.

Ben has always lived close to his children, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, whom he shares with his ex, Jennifer Garner. The former couple has always been based in Los Angeles, while Ana’s more recent social media snaps show her spending more time in New York. In November, Ana shared several photos from Central Park.

PHOTOS: Ben Affleck Through The Years