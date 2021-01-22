Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dead at 86

Henry Louis “Hank” Aaron has died at 86, according The Atlanta Braves.

The baseball Hall of Famer passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday morning, according to the MLB team.

Throughout Aaron’s 23-year career he made 25 All-Star teams and famously broke Babe Ruth’s home run record of 714 in 1973. His history-making career made him widely known as one of the best baseball players of all time.

Aaron retired in 1976 and finished his career with 755 home runs until Barry Bonds surpassed him and finished his career with 762 home runs. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in 1982. The Atlanta Braves retired his #44 uniform and honored him in their hall of fame.

“The only man I idolize more than myself,” Muhammad Ali famously said about the late baseball legend. The quote is written on his biography at the Cooperstown Hall of Fame.

Aaron who was born in Mobile, Alabama, in 1934 overcame racism in the south and even faced death threats while attempting to break Babe Ruth’s record.

His passing comes just two weeks after he received the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine with his wife Billye at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta.