Barack Obama Pens Valentine’s Day Tribute To ‘Dazzling’ Michelle Obama & Daughters

Barack Obama is feeling the love for the most important women in his life.

The former U.S. president honored wife Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha with a heartfelt Valentine’s Day tribute on Sunday, sharing a sweet look at the foursome beaming together for a family portrait.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to the three who never fail to make me smile. Your dazzling light makes everything brighter,” he captioned the snap.

The photo shows the proud parents posing alongside their two children as Malia, 22, puts a loving hand on her famous dad’s shoulder and 19-year-old Sasha stands front and center.

For her part, the former First Lady commemorated the holiday with two Instagram photos of her and Barack enjoying immersive art exhibits, including one shot of them walking hand-in-hand through a field of giant red balloons.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, @barackobama! Life is always brighter when I’m by your side,” she wrote in her caption.

Like many households, the Obamas have spent more time together while quarantining during the pandemic – and they even welcomed an unexpected addition to their bubble in the early weeks of stay-at-home orders.

In December, Barack joined “The Bill Simmons Podcast” and revealed that he and Michelle ended up welcoming Malia’s boyfriend to their home.

“He’s British, wonderful young man. And he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up, so we took him in,” he said, before adding some dad humor for good measure. “And I didn’t want to like him, but he’s a good kid.”

The bestselling author went on to note that as a father of daughters, he wasn’t used to having a young man in the house, joking that his grocery bill went up “about 30 percent.”

Barack also said that getting to reunite with Malia and Sasha has been a “blessing” amid such a challenging and often tragic time for so many.

“Like I think a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing a little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us,” he said. “Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia’s boyfriend, who was with us for a little while, Spades.”

