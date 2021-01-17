Barack Obama Honors Wife Michelle Obama With Romantic Birthday Tribute

Barack Obama is paying tribute to the most important woman in his life on her special day.

The former President celebrated wife Michelle Obama’s 57th birthday on Sunday with a romantic Instagram message honoring her and their lasting love.

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche,” he wrote, captioning a stunning throwback photo of Michelle posing against a palm tree.

The couple tied the knot in 1992 and share two daughters, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, who are both in college.

Following their eight years in the White House, Barack and Michelle have gone on to pursue multiple media endeavors including a Spotify partnership and a producing deal with Netflix. Their first film for the streaming network, 2019’s “American Factory,” took home the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

In addition, they’ve each penned blockbuster memoirs since leaving politics, with Michelle’s “Becoming” and Barack’s “A Promised Land” both hitting No. 1 on the New York Times’ bestseller lists in their respective first weeks of release.

Barack and the former First Lady have never been shy about sharing swoon-worthy sentiments for one another, especially when marking life milestones like birthdays and anniversaries. But they’ve also been candid about the real ups and downs long-term partners and spouses face and why it’s important to stay focused on the big picture.

On an episode of her podcast in September, Michelle reflected on the challenges she and Barack overcame throughout the years and how she wants future generations to understand that a successful commitment doesn’t mean uninterrupted happiness – and, to her, that’s what makes it all worthwhile.

“There were times that I wanted to push Barack out of the window. And I say that, because it’s like you’ve got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn’t mean you quit. And those periods can last a long time. They can last years,” she said to guest Conan O’Brien.

Adding, “But we don’t talk about that, so young couples, they face these challenges, and they’re ready to give up because they think they’re broken. And I just want to say, look, if that breaks a marriage, then Barack and I have been broken off and on throughout our marriage, but we have a very strong marriage. And if I had given up on it, if I had walked away from it, in those tough times, then I would have missed all the beauty that was there as well.”

— Erin Biglow