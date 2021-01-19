‘Bachelorette’ Stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Split As Dale Calls It ‘The Healthiest Decision For Both Of Us’

It’s over for “The Bachelorette” stars Clare Crawley and Dale Moss.

Dale, 32 confirmed the news on his Instagram, writing, “I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.”

The former football player continued, “We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself – something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another.

Clare hasn’t spoken out about their breakup on her social media yet.

Clare, 39 met Dale during her season of “The Bachelorette,” where she broke all the rules and got engaged to him after only two weeks. The bachelorette wasted no time in picking her frontrunner on the show, leaving many fans of the hit dating show absolutely shocked.

“Literally from the moment he stepped out of that limo, I knew it was him,” Clare gushed during the show.

Right after meeting him, she admitted that she felt like she just met her husband and even called him her “fiancé” while chatting with a producer.

“There’s a lot I’m scared of, but it will all be worth it if Dale gets down on one knee,” Clare said during the episode.