‘Bachelor’ Stars Peter Weber & Kelley Flanagan Break Up

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are the latest ‘Bachelor’ couple to call it quits.

“Love is a funny thing,” Peter wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of he and Kelly watching the sunset. “It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end,” he continued. “Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand. Someone I am so thankful came into my life and someone who I will always wish all of life’s greatest blessings on.”

Peter isn’t letting this difficult moment get him down, though. “These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley,” he concluded.

Kelley has yet to comment on the breakup on her social media.

While Peter sent Kelley home during his time as the Bachelor, they found their way back together following his split from Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett.

They made their relationship public in May of this year after weeks of speculation regarding their romantic status. “You caught me. Let the adventure begin,” Peter captioned a snap at the time.

— by Katcy Stephan