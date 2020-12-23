‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Carly Waddell and Evan Bass Separate After 3 Years

It’s over for “Bachelor In Paradise” couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

The duo, who have been married for three years and welcomed two children after meeting on “Bachelor In Paradise” in 2016, shared with People that they are going their separate ways.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” the reality star couple said in a joint statement. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family. We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Carly, 35, and Evan, 38, are parents to son, Charles “Charlie” Wolf, who was born last November, and daughter, Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, 2. Evan also has three sons from his previous marriage. The couple had been living in Nashville over the last couple years.

Carly and Evan were one of the reality franchise’s success couples. The duo’s funny and sometimes awkward courtship on “BIP” didn’t seem like it was really destined for happily ever after at first, but sure enough the two who had a “marriage ritual” in Mexico and ended up with a proposal!

During “Bachelor In Paradise” filming, Carly told Access Hollywood that she was certain she would be with Evan, whether or not resulted in a proposal.

“I know that Evan and I are going to be together,” Carly shared with Access Hollywood. “There’s no comparison to this season from last season. Evan feels like home to me. I feel so comfortable. I feel so safe. I feel like I’m on the same page with him. Our communication is incredible. He just looks at me with this look… nobody has ever looked at me like that.”

The two ended up tying the knot in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, shortly after their “BIP” season ended.

And while their marriage didn’t seem to last… there was one silver lining! The wedding was attended by Carly’s pal, Juelia Kinney, who ended up getting engaged to Evan’s brother, Aaron. Juelia and Aaron are expecting their first child together.

PHOTOS: ‘The Bachelorette’ Stars: Then & Now