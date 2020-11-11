‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Alum Krystal Nielson Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Miles Bowles: ‘We Are Bursting With Joy’

Krystal Nielson is going to be a mom!

“The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” alum has announced that she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Miles Bowles. She broke the news in a YouTube vlog, which included footage from the day in August that she found out she was pregnant.

“That would be f***ing bananas. That would be so bananas if I was pregnant,” Krystal said to the camera as she waited for the results of her pregnancy test to appear. “Like, if I saw a no, I would feel relieved, and I’d be like, ‘OK, not yet. Still got time.’ I might go make myself a skinny margarita, to be honest. And if it’s a yes, I’m going to freak out. I’m going to freak out.”

“Oh my god, my whole life would change. Like, my whole life would change,” she added.

When Krystal picked up the pregnancy test and it read “pregnant,” she burst into happy tears.

“I don’t really feel too scared, because I just feel it was all lined up,” she told Miles as they later cuddled in bed. “Everything was lined up. So I don’t feel scared. I just feel excited for how it’s all gonna happen.”

Krystal then cut forward to her 17-week mark, as she got ready for a pregnancy photoshoot on the beach the next day.

“I can’t wait to fill my heart with so much love … creating little pieces of me into this world and teaching them about love and teaching them the love I never had,” she gushed in a voiceover.

The fitness guru also shared an Instagram photo of her and Miles posing with their little one’s sonogram.

“Omg we are BURSTING with joy to finally share this wonderful news!! I can’t believe it… I’m going be a MOMMY!!! Thank you all for being a part of my journey! Miles, Wayne, Chucky and I cannot WAIT to share this new chapter with you!!” she wrote in part, shouting out her boyfriend and her two precious dogs.

In another shot, the pups posed next to a sign that read, “Oh baby! Coming April 2020.”

Krystal and Miles’ happy news comes just weeks after the couple made their relationship Instagram official.

The reality star shared her first photo with her new beau in early October. In the snap, Miles lifted her up for a kiss in front of a picturesque marina.

Krystal initially kept his identity a secret, not tagging him in the photo. But, a few weeks later, she formally introduced fans to her man.

“Okay enough teasing.. swipe to meet my boyfriend… and his right nipple,” she captioned a pic of Miles shirtless.

Krystal’s relationship and baby news caps off a year of ups and downs for the ABC star. In February, she split from her husband of less than a year, Chris Randone. The two found love on the fifth season of “Bachelor in Paradise” in 2018 and got married the next summer during Season 6.

Krystal seemed to reference her split from Chris and finding new love in her first Instagram photo with Miles.

“I realized that life isn’t meant for us to replay… but rather for us to embrace, evolve and create new experiences that will continue to shape us into who we are meant to be,” she wrote in part while reflecting in 2020. “I’ve learned this year to lean into love… To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me… And to stop putting MY life, and the things that me make ME happy, on hold. I am sooooo excited for this next chapter. Thank you to everyone for your support along the way.