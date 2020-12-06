‘Bachelor’ Alum Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Expecting First Child: ‘Prayer Works’

Congratulations are in order for Lauren Bushell and Chris Lane! The “Bachelor” alum and her country star husband are expecting their first child.

Lauren and Chris revealed their happy news with a pair of Instagram announcements on Sunday. The couple posted the same ultrasound video set to Chris’ song “Big, Big Plans” and they each penned emotional captions about facing such a major new chapter together.

“A dream ☁️ Except I’m not dreaming. I’m wide awake. Holding your dads hand, watching you dance around in my belly. Listening to your little heart beat. My new favorite sound,” Lauren wrote. “A miracle. New life. Our sweet baby. Thank you Jesus! All the glory belongs to You 🙏”

Chris kept his message brief but just as personal, giving Lauren a sweet nod alongside a note of gratitude.

“Prayer works! Hope you look like your Mama 🙏🏻” he wrote.

Lauren, 30, and Chris, 36, started dating in 2018 and tied the knot last October. The former reality star told People that she “had a funny feeling” she was pregnant but she and Chris both needed to make extra sure.

“I took a test and believe I was about three-and-a-half weeks at that point, so the second line was very faint. I showed Chris and he didn’t believe the test,” Lauren said. “We went to the store together and bought a digital test and it clearly read ‘pregnant.’ I think I took about 10 more still in disbelief! Because I was so early we both were shocked but cautiously optimistic!”

Now that there’s no doubt about their upcoming parenthood, Lauren said she and Chris are enjoying each new milestone as it comes and that hearing their baby’s heartbeat made everything feel “even more real.”

“We’re just soaking it all in!” she said.

— Erin Biglow