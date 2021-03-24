Ashley Tisdale Welcomes Baby Girl Jupiter Iris With Husband Christopher French

Ashley Tisdale is a mama!

The “High School Musical” alum announced the birth of a baby girl on Wednesday morning, sharing a sweet black-and-white photo of a tiny hand wrapped around her finger.

“Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21,” she wrote.

Ashley first announced her pregnancy in September, sharing a series of photos cradling her growing bump. This is her first child with husband Christopher French.

Ashley and Christopher tied the knot in September 2014. “Best day of my life! Introducing Mr and Mrs French Sept 8, 2014,” Ashley captioned a beautiful wedding photo of herself and Christopher. The “Hellcats” star wore a traditional white gown for the happy event, with hair down in loose waves, and a flower crown.

Ashley’s been very open about her relationship with her body throughout her pregnancy. In early February she shared a nude snap of her growing belly and opened up about embracing her changing body.

“So much of the time we give our love to others,” she captioned the photo. “Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you.”

Ashley’s famous friends were quick to congratulate her on becoming a mom in the comments section. Lea Michele wrote, “Congratulations beautiful mama!” while Sarah Hyland added, “A QUEEEEEN AND HER PRINCESS!!!!!!”

— by Katcy Stephan