Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Pregnant Belly In Nude Snap: ‘Thank Your Body And Say I Love You’

Ashley Tisdale is baring it all!

The “High School Musical” alum, who’s expecting her first child with hubby Christopher French, shared a snap showing off her growing belly.

“So much of the time we give our love to others,” she captioned the photo. “Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you.”

Ashley hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing baby belly, but this is the first time the expectant mom has shown off a fully nude snap. She and Christopher announced in September 2020 that they were expecting and shared in October that they were expecting a baby girl.

Ashley’s pregnancy has inspired her to be open and honest about her body in recent months.

The actress and singer broke her silence on what she called a “traumatic” experience, telling fans in a personal blog post this week that the scrutiny she received after her 2007 nose job took years to process.

Ashley had undergone rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum and she recalled in her new post that choosing to have the procedure wasn’t rooted in any insecurity about her looks, despite reported implications to the contrary.

“At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job,” she wrote.

The 35-year-old went on to clarify that she has “ZERO judgment” toward anyone who decides to make cosmetic changes to their body, but the reception to her operation left her feeling disparaged and misrepresented.

“Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it,” she continued.

Ashley explained that she was motivated to speak out after being “caught off guard” during a recent interview during which her rhinoplasty was brought up unexpectedly. Though revisiting the topic wasn’t easy, the “Masked Dancer” judge ultimately realized why it was an important opportunity to set the record straight and move forward on her terms.

“I’ve been very open and honest my mental health, my breast explant, and everything in between. It’s not easy being vulnerable and I felt like that was taken advantage of during this interview. I’m glad I have this platform where I can share my experiences and hope that you can learn something from them—including the negative aspects of plastic surgery,” she wrote. “We all make mistakes in life, and part of my self-love journey was to forgive myself for making a quick decision. Based on my emotional response today, I know there’s still so much more work to be done in order to let go of the situation. I’m seeing this post as being my big first step!”

Ashley says she hopes her daughter’s future decisions “aren’t met with judgment or shame.”