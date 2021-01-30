Ashley Tisdale Reflects On ‘Traumatic’ Backlash To Her 2007 Nose Job

Ashley Tisdale is opening up for the first time about overcoming public criticism during a difficult period in her life.

The actress and singer broke her silence on what she called a “traumatic” experience, telling fans in a personal blog post this week that the scrutiny she received after her 2007 nose job took years to process.

Ashley had undergone rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum and she recalled in her new post that choosing to have the procedure wasn’t rooted in any insecurity about her looks, despite reported implications to the contrary.

“At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job,” she wrote.

The 35-year-old went on to clarify that she has “ZERO judgment” toward anyone who decides to make cosmetic changes to their body, but the reception to her operation left her feeling disparaged and misrepresented.

“Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it,” she continued.

Ashley explained that she was motivated to speak out after being “caught off guard” during a recent interview during which her rhinoplasty was brought up unexpectedly. Though revisiting the topic wasn’t easy, the “Masked Dancer” judge ultimately realized why it was an important opportunity to set the record straight and move forward on her terms.

“I’ve been very open and honest about my mental health, my breast explant, and everything in between. It’s not easy being vulnerable and I felt like that was taken advantage of during this interview. I’m glad I have this platform where I can share my experiences and hope that you can learn something from them—including the negative aspects of plastic surgery,” she wrote. “We all make mistakes in life, and part of my self-love journey was to forgive myself for making a quick decision. Based on my emotional response today, I know there’s still so much more work to be done in order to let go of the situation. I’m seeing this post as being my big first step!”

Ashley had another important reason to set a good example. The “High School Musical” alum also shared how being pregnant with her first child inspired her to come forward, writing that she hopes her daughter’s future choices “aren’t met with judgment or shame.”

— Erin Biglow