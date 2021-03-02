Ashley Tisdale Is ‘Almost Ready’ For Her Baby Girl’s Arrival

Ashley Tisdale is almost ready to become a mama.

The 35-year-old actress, who is expecting her first child with husband Christopher French, shared a black-and-white photo on social media showing off her baby bump while walking on beach, captioning the pic with, “Almost ready…”

This isn’t the first time that the “High School Musical” alum has shared images from her pregnancy journey.

In early February she shared a nude snap of her growing belly and opened up about embracing her changing body.

“So much of the time we give our love to others,” she captioned the photo. “Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form. Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that. Thank your body and say I love you.”

She and Christopher announced in September 2020 that they were expecting and shared in October that they were expecting a baby girl.

Ashley’s pregnancy has inspired her to be open and honest about her body in recent months.

The actress and singer broke her silence on what she called a “traumatic” experience, telling fans in a personal blog post this week that the scrutiny she received after her 2007 nose job took years to process.

Ashley had undergone rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum and she recalled in her new post that choosing to have the procedure wasn’t rooted in any insecurity about her looks, despite reported implications to the contrary.

“At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job,” she wrote.

The 35-year-old went on to clarify that she has “ZERO judgment” toward anyone who decides to make cosmetic changes to their body, but the reception to her operation left her feeling disparaged and misrepresented.

Ashley says she hopes her daughter’s future decisions “aren’t met with judgment or shame.”

