Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Adorable Photo Of 8-Week-Old Son Ziggy Blu

Peek-a-boo! Ashlee Simpson Ross is giving us a glimpse of her adorable son, Ziggy Blu, who she shares with husband Evan Ross.

In the sweet snap, baby Ziggy is cheek-to-cheek with his mama, showing off his big brown eyes and already-impressive head of hair!

In October, the 36-year-old announced the birth of her and husband Evan’s second child together on Instagram.

“10-29-2020 Ziggy Blu Ross. Our sweet boy has arrived!” she captioned the sweet pic. “I’m over the MOON we are so Blessed!”

Ziggy is the second child for Ashlee and Evan, joining 5-year-old sister Jagger Snow.  The singer also has an 11-year-old son Bronx Mowgli with ex-husband Pete Wentz.

It looks like Ziggy’s older siblings are already showering him with love—Ashley shared a photo on election day of her three children posing together, writing in the caption, “Future voters.”

Last week, Evan shared his own glimpse into life as a parent to a newborn. In a series of photos, he’s seen holding his sleepy son, captioning the post, “Who will fall asleep first?”

