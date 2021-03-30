Ariana Grande Joining ‘The Voice’ As Season 21 Judge

Ariana Grande is taking on a brand new role: judge!

The 27-year-old “Positions” songstress revealed that she’s joining the panel of “The Voice” for Season 21. The star revealed the exciting news on Instagram, writing, “Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice.”

She also took a moment to give outgoing judge Nick Jonas some love, adding, “@nickjonas we will miss you.”

Along with her announcement, Ariana shared a slutry snap wearing a head-to-toe leopard print ensemble, draping herself over “The Voice’s” signature turning chairs.

NBC confirmed the exciting news in a press release. Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said, “As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary. We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

Ariana added in the release, “I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Nick Jonas sent well wishes to Ariana as she takes over his chair, tweeting, “Congrats @ArianaGrande! You’re going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family.” Meanwhile, John Legend tweeted, “So excited to welcome Ariana to our Voice family!!”

It’s been a busy year for Ariana—in addition to dropping her album “Positions,” the star also got engaged to Dalton Gomez, announcing the news in a sweet Instagram post captioned, “Forever n then some.”

— by Katcy Stephan