Ariana Grande Engaged To Dalton Gomez: ‘Forever N Then Some’

Forget seven! There’s only one ring that matters to Ariana Grande! The music superstar is engaged to boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Ari revealed the happy news in an Instagram announcement on Sunday, giving fans a peek at the stunning sparkler she received from her now-fiancé – and a few looks at the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. looking understandably smitten!

The singer also shared her excitement in a brief but romantic caption, writing, “Forever n then some.”

Ariana and her real estate agent beau reportedly started dating early this year and made their public debut in May, appearing together in the music video for Ari and Justin Bieber’s duet, “Stuck With U.”

Following the engagement news a source told People that the bride and groom weren’t the only ones over the moon about their new chapter, saying the pair “couldn’t be happier, they’re just so excited.”

Adding, “This is a happy time for them, both sets of parents are thrilled.”

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section with well wishes for Ari and Dalton. Hailey Bieber chimed in with a string of heart-eyes emojis, telling her pals she’s “so happy” for them and their future, while Kim Kardashian sent similar congrats alongside, of course, a ring emoji.

Ari’s manager Scooter Braun also penned a heartfelt note for the pair, writing, “Congrats to these two amazing souls. Ari we love you and could not be happier for you. Dalton you are a lucky man.”

Ariana was previously engaged to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson. After their 2018 split, the 27-year-old was said to have wanted a less public relationship and she appeared to deliberately keep things with Dalton away from the spotlight.

She did wish her husband-to-be a happy birthday in August, telling her 210 million Instagram followers that Dalton is her “best friend” and “fav part” of all her days.

— Erin Biglow