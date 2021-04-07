Are ‘Bachelor’ Matt James & Rachael Kirkconnell Back Together?

Are things back on between “Bachelor” Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell? Not so fast…

Rumors began to swirl with Bachelor Nation that the couple could be back on after blogger Reality Steve claimed on Twitter that the duo was in New York together.

“It’s been a while but here’s some news: Matt and Rachael? Yeah, they’re not over. They’re currently in New York together. FYI,” he wrote.

However, a source spoke out to People and is says the duo are “just friends.”

“They are not together. He supports her as a friend. He is not looking for a relationship. Matt is focused on engaging in meaningful projects in the community at this time,” the source told publication.

Rachael and Matt revealed they were no longer together after their season on the hit reality series in the “After the Final Rose” special.

The news of their breakup came after Kirkconnell was embroiled in controversy after allegations of past racist actions, including attending an Antebellum party, surfaced online.

Since the scandal broke, Kirkconnell has apologized for her actions in a statement posted on social media in February 2021.

“At one point, I didn’t recognized how offensive and racist my actions were, but that doesn’t excuse them. My age or when it happened does not excuse anything. They are not acceptable or okay in any sense. I was ignorant, but my ignorance was racist,” the post reads in part.

Matt also spoke out on social media about the situation, saying in part, that the photos of Kirkconnell at the party were, “incredibly disappointing.”

