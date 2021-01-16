Archie Lyndhurst’s Cause Of Death Revealed Months After ‘So Awkward’ Star Died At 19

Archie Lyndhurst’s family has some long-awaited closure.

Months after the “So Awkward” alum passed away at age 19, his cause of death is now confirmed. Archie’s mother, Lucy Lyndhurst, revealed in a lengthy and emotional Instagram message on Friday that she and her husband, actor Nicholas Lyndhurst, were “floored” to discover that their son died from a brain hemorrhage caused by acute lymphoblastic lymphoma/leukemia.

Lucy explained that she and Nicholas didn’t receive the results of Archie’s second postmortem until shortly before Christmas. The budding star died in his sleep on Sept. 22 following what was reported at the time as a “short illness,” and Lucy shared in her new post that the tragedy had a “catastrophic effect” on their family.

She went on to describe why learning more about Archie’s condition at the time of his death was so shocking, especially considering he had seemed healthy in his final days.

“This is not Leukaemia as we know it, the word Acute in medical terms means rapid,” she wrote, captioning a series of bittersweet photos of a young Archie smiling with his parents.

“He assured us that there wasn’t anything anyone could have done as Archie showed no signs of illness. Archie had numerous bleeds on the brain and the Dr went to great lengths to reassure us that he wouldn’t have been in any pain as it happened in his sleep,” Lucy continued. “The results utterly floored us to think something like this could happen. It’s very rare and around only 800 people a year die from it.”

Lucy honored Archie as “the most extraordinary magical human being we have ever met” and expressed her and Nick’s gratitude for the opportunity to not only raise him but also witness his success.

“As his parents we couldn’t be prouder of him for all he achieved in the short time he was given, and especially for the beautiful human being he was,” she added.

— Erin Biglow