Ant Anstead Spends Thanksgiving With His Son Hudson Amid Divorce From Christina

Ant Anstead and Christina Anstead may have gone their separate ways, but Ant is still finding ways to connect with their son, Hudson, over the holiday season. In a series of snaps posted to his Instagram on Thursday, Ant showed how he was enjoying the special family time with his 1-year-old son with Christina.

“To all my American friends and family…. Happy Thanksgiving! I have so very much to be grateful for ❤️🙏🏻 x,” Ant wrote in the caption. In the photos, Ant appeared to have taken his son for a boat ride and enjoy a Thanksgiving feast, complete with a guitar player. According to PEOPLE, Ant spent the holiday surrounded by friends.

Christina didn’t post any photos on her own social media accounts for the Thanksgiving holiday, but it appears she may have been flying solo for turkey day.

It appears that her children, Taylor and Brayden, from her marriage to Tarek El Moussa spent the day with their HGTV star dad and his new fiancé

“As crazy as this year has been, I’m truly thankful for everything I have. Happy turkey day from my family to yours. I know it was a different one but it was still a special one❤️,” Tarek captioned a photo with his kids and fiancé.

Christina announced in September that she and Ant were splitting after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” Christina, 37, wrote at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Their split didn’t appear to be mutual, with Ant not officially recognizing that they were going their separate ways till later in the month. He wrote on Instagram alongside a snap on September 26, “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”