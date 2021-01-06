Ant Anstead Shows Off Muscles While At The Beach: ‘Making The Very Most Of These Few Days Off’

Ant Anstead is having some fun in the sun!

The 41-year-old took to Instagram to share photos from a beach day with his and ex Christina Anstead’s son Hudson.

In one snap, Ant shows off his muscles as he smiles for the camera.

“Making the very most of these few days off!! It’s about to get very BUSY…….!!” the caption reads.

Fans were loving the wholesome photos.

“You look like such a fun dad! All your kiddos are lucky to have you @ant_anstead. Wishing you all the best in 2021,” one person wrote.

“Nothing sweeter then a father and son oh and the ocean too @ant_anstead Happy 2021,” another person commented.

“You two are so adorable! Great father and son team !!!” a third said.

Ant previously revealed to his fans that he had lost weight after his breakup with Christina in September 2020.

One person commented on one of his photos saying he looks thinner and he reacted replying, “23 lbs. Don’t worry I will get it back on.”

Christina shared in September that she and Ant were ending things and subsequently filed for divorce officially in November 2020 after less than two years of marriage.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future,” the caption reads.

Ant then broke his silence sharing a photo with the HGTV star calling the break up her decision.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness,” the caption reads.

