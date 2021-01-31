Anna Kournikova Celebrates Daughter Mary’s 1st Birthday With Rare ‘Girl Talk’ Video

Anna Kournikova is enjoying some quality time with her youngest child on a special occasion.

The tennis star celebrated daughter Mary’s first birthday over the weekend and shared a rare family video of the pair engaging in “girl talk” together. Anna posted an Instagram clip of her and Mary’s cute “conversation,” in which she marveled over the little one’s excited observations.

The 39-year-old also shared a close-up photo of Mary wearing an ivory dress and matching hair bow, writing simply “1!” in her caption alongside a red heart emoji.

Though Anna and longtime partner Enrique Iglesias are said to be living life mostly under the radar in Miami as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the couple does like to give fans occasional peeks at their sweet family life – especially when marking milestones!

In December, Anna honored twins Lucy and Nicholas’ third birthday with a pair of snaps that showed just how quickly the toddlers are growing up. The youngsters clearly love playtime with their famous dad, as seen in social media videos of Enrique being tickled by his little ones and enjoying family dance parties!

Prior to U.S. COVID-19 lockdowns last year, he and fellow music superstar Ricky Martin were planning to bring their respective children along on their since-canceled North American tour.

They told Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez exclusively at the time that with seven kids between the two of them, they were hoping to strike a balance between personal and professional obligations on the road – even joking that they’d be popping both baby bottles and champagne bottles along the way!

Fans disappointed to have missed the singers onstage are hopefully in luck later this year. Enrique and Ricky’s tour has been rescheduled to kick off in the fall.

— Erin Biglow