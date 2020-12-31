Anna Kendrick Bids Farewell To ‘Nightmare’ 2020: ‘You Rotted B*tch’

Anna Kendrick is saying goodbye to 2020 with her signature sass.

The “Pitch Perfect” star shared a snap of herself on what appears to be a hiking trail, rocking a gray baseball cap and an olive green sweater. “2020 you have been a nightmare. Grateful to be seeing the back of you, you rotted b*tch,” she captioned the photo.

This mark’s Anna’s first Instagram post since her Twitter was hacked earlier this month. Per The Hollywood Reporter, hackers shared a series of around thirty tweets featuring offensive statements and slurs.

Once she regained control of her account, Anna looked for the silver lining, writing, “Well, the fun thing about getting my Twitter briefly hacked is that people I hadn’t heard from in years reached out to let me know.”

She even showed some cheeky gratitude for the situation, adding, “So, I guess thank you to my hacker for a little anxiety, and for getting me back in touch with my high school friend James. Cheers.”

