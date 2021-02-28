Andra Day Reacts To Historic Golden Globe Win: ‘Everybody Is Supposed To Be Represented’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Andra Day had a groundbreaking, history-making night at the 78th annual Golden Globes Awards on Sunday night, becoming the second Black woman to win the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

And no doubt, we were ALL here to celebrate that moment – including Regina King!

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans kicked off the Zoom interview with Andra at her hotel room where she was celebrating, and just moments into the interview, Regina ran into the room to congratulate Andra! If you’re not watching the above moment you’re missing out – because the love is real, and Regina was thrilled to share her congratulations.

“I am so happy to see your face,” Andra gushed to Scott before Regina popped in and they embraced in a hug!

“Oh my god. This was simply beautiful. Oh my god, your movie,” Regina gushed back.

When Scott asked Regina how proud she was, given Andra’s achievements, she was nearly at a loss for words, embracing Andra in yet another hug and sharing the immense pride she felt for Andra.

Andra was overjoyed with the win and told Scott that it was not remotely lost on her this incredible moment in her story and history.

“Listen, my cast and Lee Daniels, they made me great. They gave me space to be great. They edited me to be great,” Andra began.

When asked about what it means to stand on the shoulders of those who come before her, Andra had a poignant answer.

“That’s why this movie makes me so proud. All of these stories that have been suppressed and all of these stages and places that we have not been invited to that we haven’t been represented in,” Andra shared, reflecting on the importance of storytelling. “She’s standing here right now, but this woman, Regina, you know all these amazing actors, and all these amazing people who came before, that’s blood. That’s blood. When I hear that song, you know, blood at the root – that’s blood at the root. That’s the strength.”

“God is so amazing. I just want to keep seeing this platform keep expanding and keep expanding, where it’s not a conversation anymore. It’s not like, ‘Oh black folks aren’t involved.’ It’s just how it’s supposed to be. Everybody is supposed to be represented.

As for what is next, given that this was Andra’s first acting debut? Well, she’s ready for everything! She excitedly told Scott, “God is great. If they say I’m ready, they think I’m ready – I’m ready!”

And then she showed off her strong muscles!

Andra also gave a little detail about her stunning, sparling haute couture Chanel gown and told Scott that her mom and dad were also in the room to celebrate with her.

“This is my mama. This is my daddy. They were laughing at me, because I used to pretend all my little busted clothes were Chanel clothes. To be here tonight wearing this beautiful haute couture is literally amazing.”

Watch the full interview with Andra above!