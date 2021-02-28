Andra Day Makes History As 2nd Black Woman To Win Golden Globe for Best Actress In a Drama

Andra Day just made history.

In her acting debut, the singer won her first-ever Golden Globe on Sunday for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday.”

The nod makes Andra the second Black woman in history to take home the award in that category, with the first going to Whoopi Goldberg back in 1986 for her role in “The Color Purple.”

Andra was overcome with emotion on Sunday when she won the award for her portrayal of Billie Holiday and thanked the iconic singer in her acceptance speech.

“To all the incredible nominees. I’m in the presence of giants. … You inspire me so much. To the amazing, transformative, dynamic Billie Holiday. She transformed me with this role, with her presence, with her spirit. Thanks to everybody who was a part of this incredible project,” she tearfully said.



The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been faced with growing criticism for not having any Black members.

During this year’s award show, hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler even addressed the issue during their opening monologue.

Tina described the group as “made up of around 90, international, no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search for a better life.”

When addressing the Black actors and Black-led project the organization overlooked this year, they told viewers that award shows were “stupid” and “invented by Big Red Carpet to sell more carpet.”

“The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association,” Tina stressed. “I realize, HPFA, maybe you guys didn’t get the memo, because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonalds. But you gotta change that! So here’s to changing it.”

