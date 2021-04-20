Anderson Cooper’s Son Adorably Watches Dad On TV For The First Time

We may all know Anderson Cooper from our TV screens, but his son is seeing him in action for the first time!

Anderson, 53, shared a sweet snap of son Wyatt, who turns 1 later this month, sitting in front of the TV screen to catch a glimpse of his dad.

“Wyatt has never seen me on tv before, and he likely won’t for a long while, but apparently he caught a bit of me on @Jeopardy,” Anderson wrote.

“It was a dream come true to be guest hosting, and to pay tribute to #AlexTrebek and raise money for @hashaiti,” he added.

Anderson is one of many celebrity guests filling in for the late Alex Trebek as the show seeks a permanent replacement. Katie Couric, Ken Jennings and Aaron Rodgers are among the other temporary hosts.

Anderson welcomed baby Wyatt Morgan Cooper on April 27, 2020, and revealed the special meaning behind the name, writing, “He is named after my father, who died when I was ten. I hope I can be as good a dad as he was.”

The CNN anchor co-parents baby Wyatt with ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani, though they are not together romantically.

Earlier this year, Anderson opened up about the experience of raising Wyatt with Benjamin. “We actually still live in the same house, because we get along really well. It’s weird, but it works out,” he said. “[Benjamin] wasn’t really sure that he wanted to have a kid, which was one of the reasons we probably broke up. But then, he came around on the idea, and now, he is such a great parent.”

