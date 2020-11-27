Amelia Hamlin Says She’s ‘Thankful’ For Scott Disick In Cozy Beach Photo Together

Seems like Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick may be getting serious.

Romance speculation about the duo first sparked last month after they were spotted together at an event and on a few dates.

Amelia shared in her Instagram stories on Thursday, a compilation of photos and videos of the friends and family she was thankful for and included Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old daughter of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” stars Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin shared a photo of them together on a beach with another friend, writing that she is “thankful 4 these ppl.”



Scott and Amelia reportedly attended Kendall Jenner’s Halloween birthday party together last month and a few weeks later they were spotted having a PDA-filled Malibu beach date.

But not everyone is apparently thrilled about the couple’s budding romance. Amelia’s parents reportedly believe that her latest fling is just a phase, a source told E! news.

Adding, “Harry and Lisa were sad to see Amelia and Mercer Wiederhorn split because they loved Mercer. He was like family, but they understand.”

Although neither Scott nor Amelia have publicly confirmed their romance, a source tells People that the 37-year-old reality star isn’t in a rush to start dating again after his split from Sofia Richie.