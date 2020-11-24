Amber Riley Engaged To Boyfriend Desean Black

“Glee” alum Amber Riley is engaged!

The actress shared the happy news on Instagram Monday with a photo of herself with new fiancé Desean Black wearing matching outfits and a sparkly engagement ring on her finger.

“There was a time when I thought I didn’t want or deserve this kind of love. I’m looking at a man who changed my mind. My time by myself, loving on myself, getting comfortable with myself, prepared me for you, and prepared me for this,” she wrote.

“I am so proud to say, I am the future Mrs. Black. I love you @deseanblack_official and I thank you for your patience, your friendship, and your partnership! ‘What God has joined together, let no man separate.’”

She also shared a video showing off her sparkly engagement ring and calling Desean her husband as they walked down a hallway.

Desean shared the same photo as his love to announce the news writing, “Fellas, when a woman looks at you like this, it’s a clear indication that you’re doing the right thing. Now, when she delivers unconditional love that you’ve never experienced, it’s another clear indication that you’ve found the one.”

Adding, “Only a fool would let someone as special as this slip away. So I did what any wise man would do and put a ring 💍 on it. I love you to pieces @msamberpriley, or should I say the future Mrs. Black 😍.”

Amber first went public about her romance in October by sharing a photo of the couple’s Instagram messages from the beginning of their relationship alongside a photo of them looking blissfully in love.