Amanda Kloots Shares Christmas Video Of Last Year Before Husband Nick Cordero’s Passing

Amanda Kloots is finding the joy this Christmas despite a heartbreaking year after losing her husband, Nick Cordero, to COVID-19.

Amanda shared photos and a video of Christmas last year, her and Nick’s first Christmas with their then 6-month-old son, Elvis, and what was ultimately Nick’s final Christmas.

Alongside photos of her and Nick posing as a family, Amanda reflected on the tough year and how she’s choosing to focus on what she does have versus what she doesn’t.

“Merry Christmas everyone ❤️ I know this Christmas looks different for a lot of us. It has been a year filled with loss in many ways. I have found that focusing on what I do have as helped me tremendously. I start the day with a positive thought and go to sleep counting my blessings. It isn’t always easy, but it always helps. Gratitude breeds optimism. I would say too, don’t wish time away. Time is precious, even when it’s hard,” Amanda wrote. “I love this picture of my family last Christmas. It was undoubtedly my favorite Christmas I can remember. Elvis was just six months old, our little Christmas gift from God. We were so excited to be together for the holidays.”

Amanda then shared a video that her sister, Anna, made for her from last year’s holiday season. In the touching video, Nick can be seen dancing to carols with Amanda, posing in the back of her sisters pic, and going on family walks. The precious moments are both inspiring and heartbreaking and Amanda also shared how grateful she is for her family and her memories of Nick.

Nick, a talented Broadway star, passed away in July after battling coronavirus for months. The couple had just welcomed their son and had recently relocated to Los Angeles at the time of his death.

