Amanda Kloots Joining ‘The Talk’ As New Cohost

Amanda Kloots has a new gig!

The fitness trainer will be joining Elaine Welteroth as new cohosts of “The Talk”, replacing Marie Osmond and Eve.

They both appeared on the show as guest hosts in the Fall but will join hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba on the CBS daytime talk show starting on January 4, 2021.

“I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people,” Amanda said in a statement. “I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter, too.”

In November, Amanda shared her excitement on Instagram about cohosting “The Talk,” writing, “So much fun on ‘The Talk’ today! I’m so grateful for every time I get to step on this stage and co-host with these fabulous women! I could sit and talk topics all day long!”

The former Broadway dancer lost her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero in July after he spent 95 days in the ICU with complications stemming from Covid-19. She has been open about her grieving process and about finding a new normal for raising the couple’s 1-year-old son Elvis.

In early November, she marked the tragic four-month anniversary of Nick’s passing by sharing a heartfelt tribute to her late husband, along with a bittersweet photo of the couple and their son, Elvis.

“This was one year ago,” she wrote. “I really miss my person. Today is 4 months without you Nick. Elvis and I play your music every day, we kiss your photograph every night and hope you visit us in our dreams. We love and miss you honey.”

She also opened to People in October about how her toddler helps ease her grief. “Thank god I have a little piece of my husband,” she said. “Anytime I’m sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I’m instantly transported into a different mood.”

She added, “He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that’s very much Nick. We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too.”

